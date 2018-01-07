NOPD: Man found shot following vehicle crash in Algiers

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.

Police say they received a call about a vehicle accident near the intersection of Tullis Drive and Woodland Drive just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

