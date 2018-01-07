Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com). Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com).
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are active for Saints-Panthers today.

Saints inactives for the contest: Jonathan Williams, Kasim Edebali, Cameron Tom, John Fullington, Austin Carr, John Phillips and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

    Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

    Ted Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrangeTed Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrange

    For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. 

    more>>

    For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. 

    more>>

  • Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers

    Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers

    Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com).Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com).
    Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are active for Saints-Panthers today. Saints inactives for the contest: Jonathan Williams, Kasim Edebali, Cameron Tom, John Fullington, Austin Carr, John Phillips and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are active for Saints-Panthers today. Saints inactives for the contest: Jonathan Williams, Kasim Edebali, Cameron Tom, John Fullington, Austin Carr, John Phillips and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>

  • Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

    Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Welcome into Juan's World and welcome back Drew Brees. We almost forgot that the Saints Quarterback could throw his team to a big win. This statement is less about Brees' ability to win a game and more about number nine having 'other' options to win a game, namely Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

    more>>

    Welcome into Juan's World and welcome back Drew Brees. We almost forgot that the Saints Quarterback could throw his team to a big win. This statement is less about Brees' ability to win a game and more about number nine having 'other' options to win a game, namely Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly