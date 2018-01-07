Entergy: More than 3000 people without power in Mid-City - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Entergy: More than 3000 people without power in Mid-City

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Entergy is reporting that more than 3000 people are currently without power.

According to Entergy’s outage map, the outage started around 2:20 p.m.

They say crews are working to determine what caused the outage and repair it.

Entergy estimates that power will be restored to all customers at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.  

