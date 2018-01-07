Nicondra: Warmer and wetter to start the week

The freeze finally broke Sunday morning with the south shore firmly in the 40s. Official lows on the North Shore registered right at midnight as clear skies and dry conditions let some areas fall into the 30s, but winds turning onshore and increasing moisture put morning temperatures in the 40s. More mild and moist today as showers move into southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Temperatures settle in the 60s for highs.

A flash flood watch is in effect until noon Monday as rain totals could be as high as 2"-4" in some areas with isolated higher spots due to training. The ground is less absorbent as it's been dry for some time and with plants dormant we could see higher runoff amounts than in the more active season when vegetation would soak up some of the water.

Heavy rain may be around for the morning commute as well as some sea fog. Please continue to keep a close eye on current conditions and the forecast before getting on the roadways.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.