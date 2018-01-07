Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. The Saints move on to play at Minnesota next Sunday, 3:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX 8.

Who knew it would be a former Panther to make the biggest play of the contest. But that's just what happened when Ted Ginn, Jr. went on a post route. Drew Brees found him on a perfectly thrown pass for an 80-yard touchdown. The connection propelled the Black and Gold to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Brees wasn't done lighting up the scoreboard for the Saints in the half, connecting with Josh Hill for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The score gave the Saints a 14-3 advantage.

Brees finished with 376 yards passing in the wild card weekend game, with two touchdown passes.

Zach Line finished the scoring for the Saints in the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run. The fullback put the Saints up 21-6.

The run game came alive in the second half as well, rookie running back Alvin Kamara found paydirt with a 2-yard touchdown run. That extended the Saints lead to 31-19.

Cam Newton would get two touchdown pass on the afternoon, a 14-yard hookup with Greg Olsen, and a 56-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey. The 56-yard touchdown tightened the score to 31-26.

