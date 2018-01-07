Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Ted Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrange Ted Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrange
(WVUE) -

For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. The Saints move on to play at Minnesota next Sunday, 3:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX 8.

Who knew it would be a former Panther to make the biggest play of the contest. But that's just what happened when Ted Ginn, Jr. went on a post route. Drew Brees found him on a perfectly thrown pass for an 80-yard touchdown. The connection propelled the Black and Gold to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Brees wasn't done lighting up the scoreboard for the Saints in the half, connecting with Josh Hill for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The score gave the Saints a 14-3 advantage. 

Brees finished with 376 yards passing in the wild card weekend game, with two touchdown passes.

Zach Line finished the scoring for the Saints in the first half with a 1-yard touchdown run. The fullback put the Saints up 21-6.

The run game came alive in the second half as well, rookie running back Alvin Kamara found paydirt with a 2-yard touchdown run. That extended the Saints lead to 31-19.

Cam Newton would get two touchdown pass on the afternoon, a 14-yard hookup with Greg Olsen, and a 56-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey. The 56-yard touchdown tightened the score to 31-26.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

    Saints win a nail-biter over the Panthers to advance in playoffs

    Ted Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrangeTed Ginn, Jr. hauled an 8-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees. Source: Mark LaGrange

    For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. 

    more>>

    For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26. 

    more>>

  • Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers

    Armstead and Hendrickson active for Saints-Panthers

    Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com).Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is active for Sunday's game. (nola.com).
    Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are active for Saints-Panthers today. Saints inactives for the contest: Jonathan Williams, Kasim Edebali, Cameron Tom, John Fullington, Austin Carr, John Phillips and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    Left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are active for Saints-Panthers today. Saints inactives for the contest: Jonathan Williams, Kasim Edebali, Cameron Tom, John Fullington, Austin Carr, John Phillips and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>

  • Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

    Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Welcome into Juan's World and welcome back Drew Brees. We almost forgot that the Saints Quarterback could throw his team to a big win. This statement is less about Brees' ability to win a game and more about number nine having 'other' options to win a game, namely Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

    more>>

    Welcome into Juan's World and welcome back Drew Brees. We almost forgot that the Saints Quarterback could throw his team to a big win. This statement is less about Brees' ability to win a game and more about number nine having 'other' options to win a game, namely Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly