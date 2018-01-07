Police seek person, vehicle of interest in French Quarter double shooting

Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are searching for a person and vehicle of interest in a French Quarter double shooting. Officers were called to the scene Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Royal Street.

According to police, responding officers found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

While looking through surveillance footage, investigators found a person of interest in the case. Police say that the individual is not considered a suspect, but someone who may have vital information pertaining to the case. Investigators are also looking for a white 2003 Toyota Sequoia with a Louisiana license plate bearing YKY 336.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

