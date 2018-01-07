Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

Welcome into Juan's World and welcome back Drew Brees. We almost forgot that the Saints quarterback could throw his team to a big win. This statement is less about Brees' ability to win a game and more about No. 9 having 'other' options to win a game, namely Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. But, against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, neither of his running backs could get going. And Brees realized that for the Saints to win today, he had to revert back to the Drew Brees of old. Three hundred and 76-yards and two touchdown tosses later, and Brees' reminder was there for all to see in the Saints 31-26 win.

So summing up, the next time a team chooses to take away something from the Saints offense, like Carolina tried to by limiting the Saints ground attack, make sure you re-think that decision. Because there's still a future Hall of Famer calling the plays and tossing the ball. Maybe next year Carolina. On to Minnesota!!!!

Juan's World, Juan's World....Excellent!!!!!

