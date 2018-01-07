Juan's World: Moving On to Minnesota

It’s an approach I honestly never thought I’d see a team take with Drew Brees at the helm. The Panthers went into Sunday’s matchup with the gameplan stopping the Saints running game and forcing their opponent’s Hall of Fame quarterback to beat them. Carolina dared Drew Brees, one of the game’s all-time greats, to be great. He responded with his finest performance of the season.more>>
The Saints Super Bowl winning team of '09 made a return to the Superdome this weekend for the Panthers game.more>>
For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26.more>>
There's not many guarantees in life, but if Drew Brees and Sean Payton are involved in a playoff game at the Dome, the Saints are winning.more>>
