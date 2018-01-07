Payton, Brees stay undefeated in Superdome playoff games

There's not many guarantees in life, but if Drew Brees and Sean Payton are involved in a playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints are winning.

The Saints 31-26 victory over the Panthers, upped Brees and Payton's home playoff record with the Black and Gold to 5-0. This time around, the combo advanced with one of their more younger rosters.

"It varies, all the experience these guys have. Some have none, some have a handful, or quite a few under their belt. There's only one way to get experience, and that's to play in them. Fortunately, we play well here in playoff games," said Payton.

