Brees on 2009 Saints return: 'That brotherhood will always be there'

Reggie Bush was one of many '09 Saints to return Sunday. (Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints Super Bowl winning team of '09 made a return to the Superdome this weekend for the Panthers game.

Running back Reggie Bush led the "Who-Dat" chant pregame along with: Marques Colston, Scott Fujita, Randall Gay, Garrett Hartley, Devery Henderson, Roman Harper, Jon Stinchcomb and Pierre Thomas.

Bush wore Will Smith's #91 jersey during the pregame ceremony.

The only active player left from the 2009 team is quarterback Drew Brees. He no doubt enjoyed seeing the guys back in the Superdome.

"You win a Super Bowl, you walk together forever. We accomplished that. You feel like there's a brotherhood that will always be there. Guys live in different parts of the country. They have their families, their lives. They have all this stuff going on, and you might not talk to them for a long time. Yet, when you get together, it's like no time time has passed," said Brees.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved