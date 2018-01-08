Algiers man found shot to death in apartment driveway

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a Metairie store, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Thibodaux police say a man who was driving drunk crashed his vehicle and sent another to the hospital with injuries.more>>
For the first time since 2013, the Saints won in the postseason, beating NFC South rival Carolina, 31-26.more>>
Authorities are urging morning commuters to slow down as heavy rains move across the area.more>>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.more>>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.more>>
Golden Globes set to roll out red carpet with spotlight on Hollywood's sexual harassment scandals.more>>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.more>>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.more>>
An Ohio schools superintendent isn't saying whether changes to its bullying policies have been influenced by the suicide of an 8-year-old boy who reportedly had been bullied.more>>
For the past three decades, an East Texas man has been serving his sentence on death row. David Lee Lewis, 52, was convicted of killing a Lufkin woman when he was burglarizing her home back in 1986.more>>
A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authorities are tight-lipped about exactly where the animal was found.more>>
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs and another group says demonstrators will gather to "take a knee" during President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta Monday.more>>
In a zany video quickly going viral, the principal of one local school belts out a song to announce a snow day.more>>
