Algiers man found shot to death in apartment driveway

The New Orleans Police Department investigated an early morning homicide in Algiers.

According to the NOPD, the homicide happened in the 6300 block of Woodland Drive Monday morning.

The man was found shot to death in the driveway of an apartment complex after reports of gunfire around 12:20 a.m.,according to a report by our partners Nola.com | The-Times Picayune.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

