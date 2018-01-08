NOPD investigating early morning homicide - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD investigating early morning homicide

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is on scene of a homicide. 

According to the NOPD, the homicide happened in the 6300 block of Woodland Drive Monday morning. 

No additional information has been made available at this time. 

