NOPD searching for missing man with mental condition

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Danny Singletary, 66, was last seen Sunday around 10:00 a.m., in the 11300 block of North Hardy Street in Treme.

The person who reported Singletary missing said they had not been seen or heard from him since that time.

Singletary has been diagnosed with a mental condition, according to the report.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Singletary please notify NOPD at 911 or any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

