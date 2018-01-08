Commuters urged to slow down in heavy rains

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Authorities are urging morning commuters to slow down as heavy rains move across the area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon today as two to four inch rain totals are possible in some areas with isolated higher spots.

Rounds of moderate to heavy rain will be possible during the commute Monday morning, but the area will generally dry out by lunchtime.

Currently two accidents are causing some delays in the area.

The on ramp from N. Claiborne to I-10 West is closed due to accident. Also, an accident is blocking one lane I-10 West on the Twin Span in Slidell. Traffic is backing up near Oak Harbor as a result.

Commuters are urged to watch out for an 18 wheeler breakdown on LA 1077, south of 190 in the right lane.

At this time, no motorcycles are allowed on the Causeway. There is also an accident on I-10 West at Causeway.

The center lane is blocked on I-10 East at Veterans Boulevard due to a disabled truck. Congestion from this incident has reached Williams Boulevard.

