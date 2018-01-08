Who Dats celebrated all night, but how did the players react to the win?

Every Saints fan knows how to stand up and get crunk in the Dome, but Sunday The Saints got a throwback treat from a handful of players from the Superbowl Championship team.

Reggie Bush was known for bringing the wood during that 2009 playoff game. He also brought the excitement before kickoff, wearing fellow teammate Will Smith's jersey in his honor.

Bush was joined by Marques Colston, Blue Gay, Kicker Garrett Hartley, all who pushed The Saints to the super bowl against the vikings in that NFC Championship Game.

Devery Henderson, Roman Harper, Jon Stinchcomb and Pierre Thomas all led the Who Dat nation in the loudest Who Dat chant anyone could imagine.

How could they not win after that hype?

All of that led to the ultimate party some players live streamed from the locker room.

Look at Sean Payton getting DOWN in the Saints locker room ?? pic.twitter.com/ltxkqcd84T — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) January 8, 2018

Even Sean Payton broke out the dance moves, ready to move on to Minnesota.

Speaking of Payton, check out that smile.

Mark Ingram and Drew Brees had some fun after they broke out the broom after the sweep of Carolina.

But what celebration would be complete without some airheads?

Keep an eye out for the Watermelon flavor, that's Alvin Kamara's favorite.

Alvin Kamara's got the Airheads pic.twitter.com/meLpa6Tkvi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.