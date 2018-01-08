NOPD: Man critically injured after shooting in Little Woods - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD: Man critically injured after shooting in Little Woods

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday morning in Little Woods. 

According to the report, the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Trapier Avenue around 6:16 a.m.

Officers found an adult male shot in the Seventh District. 

The victim is in critical condition, according to the report. 

No additional information has been made available at this time. 

