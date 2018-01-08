Police: Intoxicated man crashes car, sends one to hospital

Thibodaux police say a man who was driving drunk crashed his vehicle and sent another to the hospital with injuries.

On Saturday, John Larousse crossed the center line of Highway 308 and Banker Drive, causing a collision.

Police say the crash involved his 2016 Silver Chrysler Town and Country Minivan and a 2002 Beige Mazda Tribute.

The driver of the Mazda Tribute was transported to the hospital with broken bones, according to the report.

Larousse told officers that he was trying to avoid an object in the roadway, causing him to leave his lane of travel.

Witnesses said they saw nothing in the roadway, according to the report.

Officers did notice that John Larousse was showing signs of intoxication, but they did not smell the odor of an alcoholic type beverage. Larousse told Officers that he had taken a combination of prescription medication that he is prescribed, which included morphine, according to the report.

Officers had Larousse perform a standardized field sobriety test, which they say he performed poorly.

Once taken into custody, a warrant was obtained for a blood sample from Larousse.

The blood sample will be sent off to the State Police Crime lab for analysis.

Police said Larousse was driving with an expired driver’s license and that his MVI was expired as well. Larousse was released on a court summons after booking procedure was complete.

