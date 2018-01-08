Winning Powerball ticket worth $150k sold in Metairie

A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a Metairie store, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

According to the report, the ticket was sold at Paul's Stop-n-Shop at 1030 Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 12-29-30-33-61, Powerball: 26, PowerPlay: 3x

A single Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire won Saturday's jackpot of $559 million. Other winning tickets worth $1 million a piece sold in Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, according to the report.

The grand prize has reset to $40 million for the next drawing.

For more information on this report, click here.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.