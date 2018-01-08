WATCH: Man warns cyclists of 'rigged street signs' after bike stolen

A man who unknowingly locked his bike to a "rigged street sign" is warning other New Orleans bike riders.

Ray Moose Jackson posted a video on Stolen Bikes Nola's Facebook page showing a man stealing his bike from what he calls a "rigged street sign" on N. Rampart in Marigny.

The video shows the suspect unscrew the bolts from the top of the pole, removing the sign. The man then lifts Jackson's bike from the pole and rides away.

"I don't expect to get the bike back, but y'all make sure you lock up properly," Jackson's post read.

Watch the video here:

