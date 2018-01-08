Police: Houma woman attacks teen daughter, Good Samaritan, and officer

Houma police have charged a woman after she attacked her teenage daughter, a Good Samaritan, and a police officer.

Police said on Sunday Michelle Smith,32, confronted her daughter on Peters Street and began attacking her.

A Good Samaritan saw the attack, and tried to intervene, according to the report.

Police said Smith then took a broom to the Good Samaritan and began attacking them.

After the incident, police said Smith left the area and was later found by officers on Peters Street.

When officers tried to arrest her, they said she resisted and committed battery on the arresting officer, according to the report.

Smith was charged with domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, resisting, and battery on a police officer.

Prior to transporting Michelle Smith to the jail, it was learned she had an outstanding warrant through Houma City Court for Contempt, so she was charged additionally.

