Cyndi Lauper, Michael McDonald, John Oates to headline 11th annual Family Gras

Family Gras even organizers announced Monday that the 11th annual event will be headlined by Grammy award winners Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates. This year's event will take place Friday Feb 2 and Saturday Feb 3. Organizers condensed the event into two days due to the Super Bowl being played on Feb. 4.

Oates, will be playing Hall & Oates favorites as well as songs from his most-recent solo album 'Arkansas'. Following Oates will be McDonald, who is known for hits such as 'What a Fool Believes' and 'Minute by Minute'. Lauper, known for hits such as 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' and 'Time After Time', will be closing out the event on Saturday night.

The event will also feature David Batiste & The Gladiators, Deacon John and the Ivories, The Imagination Movers and Remedy.

Family Gras begins Friday Feb 2 at 5:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup of amazing artists. John Oates, Michael McDonald, and Cyndi Lauper each rocked the stages at our famed Jazz Fest in recent years. They are all chart-topping sensations with impressive catalogs of music. We are excited to once again treat our festival-goers to terrific shows followed by the pageantry of Mardi Gras,” said festival producer Greg Buisson.

