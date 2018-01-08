Authorities recover stolen rifle used in Battle of New Orleans

Louisiana State Police and the FBI have recovered a stolen rifle that was used in the Battle of New Orleans. The announcement was made Monday, which is the 203rd anniversary of the major battle, according to police.

The rifle was stolen 35 years ago from the Confederate Memorial Hall Museum. It is the only known weapon traced back and fully documented to the 1814 Battle of New Orleans.

Authorities say that a private collector in Louisiana acquired the rifle and appeared to have no knowledge that the rifle had been stolen. They add that the collector helped maintain the weapon for the past 35 years and were extremely cooperative with authorities.

