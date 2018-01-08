Saints fans to join friendly rivals for game in Minnesota

Lucky Saints fans are making plans to head to Minnesota for the playoff game against the Vikings.

For one couple, it’s a trip they’ll never forget thanks in large part to a Vikings fan who is making it all possible.

Diehard Vikings fan Doug Mickleson relocated here two years ago, reconnecting with another Minnesota transplant named Susan Sweeney, an old high school sweetheart.

“We came down here for Mardi Gras, and I stayed,” said Sweeney.

The two became regulars at Clay and Roslyn Prieto's Rip's restaurant in Mandeville. And though they've become close friends, this weekend will be another story.

Doug has been a Vikings season ticket holder for 22 years, and made a deal months ago that if the Saints were to play the Vikings in the playoffs, he would give his friends tickets and a place to stay.

“I got tickets for the game and the plane, and a crying towel for these two,” said Mickelson.

The Prieto's can't wait and predict a different outcome than the drubbing the Saints took against the Vikings earlier this year.

“We got Lattimore, and Cam Jordan, and the secondary was incredible,” said Prieto.

“There's not a lot of infighting, the coaching staff is the best I've seen,” said Mickelson.

Either way, the rivals expect a fun trip

If the Saints win this weekend and then the conference championship they head right back to Minnesota to play the AFC champion in February in the Super Bowl. The Prietos say they would love to be in that number.

