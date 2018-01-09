Gretna teacher arrested again after second accusation of sending nude photos

A teacher who was arrested in November on accusations of sending nude photos to a student has been arrested again for similar circumstances.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Viridiana Ramos, 30, of Marrero, on Nov. 17 with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Ramos worked at L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies and was accused of sending naked photos of herself to a 13-year-old student.

According to a report by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Ramos was arrested again on similar accusations.

A student at Fisher Middle-High School in Lafitte contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in December and told detectives Ramos also sent him nude photos of herself using the social media app Snapchat in 2016, according to the report.

The report said the boy was 14 at the time of the incident.

Ramos was a band teacher at five schools:

Ruppel

Fisher

McDonogh No. 26 Elementary in Gretna

Terrytown Elementary in Terrytown

Leo Kerner Elementary in Lafitte

After the Nov 17 arrest, Ramos was suspended without pay.

The victim in the Nov 17 incident said Ramos started contacting him on Snapchat in October 2017, the sheriff’s office said. The chats escalated from regular conversation to nude pictures.

At least one other student saw the images, officers said.

Ramos was released from jail on Nov. 21 on a $5,000 bond, but is now being held Tuesday without bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

