NOLA 300: The island under New Orleans

Written by: John Snell, Anchor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Centuries before the Mississippi River built the land that the modern city of New Orleans sits on, Lake Pontchartrain was a shallow bay.  A barrier island stretched from Metairie into St. Tammany Parish.  Tulane historical geographer Richard Campanella tells the story of the Pine Island Trend, the island under New Orleans. 

