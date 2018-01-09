NOLA 300: The island under New Orleans

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.

There are restrictions in place on the Causeway Wednesday morning, slowing down morning commuters.

A locker room celebration after The Saints defeated The Panthers Sunday has turned into a new Who Dat chant.

Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdowns for the Vikings against the Saints in week 1. Source: Nola.com

When the Saints arrive here in Minneapolis on Saturday, the low could hit -12 degrees. That's why they have U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 7-1 here, with a 6-game wining streak. "New Orleans is a heck of a football team. I really think playing at U.S. Bank Stadium with our fans, and the crowd noise. Brees trying to change his protections, the audibles he makes at the line of scrimmage. I think that will play well into our hands," said Vikings Head Coach... more>>