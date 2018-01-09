Elderly purse snatching victim believes robber used a child as a decoy

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
There are restrictions in place on the Causeway Wednesday morning, slowing down morning commuters.more>>
A locker room celebration after The Saints defeated The Panthers Sunday has turned into a new Who Dat chant.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.more>>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."more>>
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.more>>
Dolly Parton is dropping the Dixie from her popular Stampede dinner show in Tennessee and Missouri.more>>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.more>>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.more>>
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.more>>
The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.more>>
A three-year-old boy is waiting for a heart transplant at MUSC Children's Hospital. Last week he received the okay from doctors to do what most children don't need permission to do, play in the snow. Elliot Wright known as EJ is has a personality that welcomes you into any room. He makes fast friends with the people he meets with his energetic personality. "When I was pregnant I found out about his condition they sai...more>>
