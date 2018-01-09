Riverdale product, LSU defensive back Donte Jackson declares for NFL Draft

Former Riverdale High School athlete Donte Jackson, who played a key role in LSU's defensive backfield as a starter the past two seasons, has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson made his intentions known on social media, Tuesday afternoon.

Much Love to this University #DJackOut?? pic.twitter.com/dsIxBq435B — Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 9, 2018

He joins fellow Tiger underclassmen Arden Key, Trey Weathersby and Kevin Tolliver who also declared for the draft.

In his three seasons in Baton Rouge, Jackson recorded four interceptions and 19 passes defended. This past season, he had one interception, 10 pass breakups and tallied a sack against Arkansas.

Jackson also spent time returning kicks for the Tigers.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.