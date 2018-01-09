Rep. Julie Stokes tweets that she is cancer-free

Louisiana Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, tweeted Tuesday that she is now cancer free. The state legislator from District 79 was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2017 and underwent successful surgery related to her cancer on Jan. 3rd.

Because of her diagnosis, she withdrew from the race for State Treasurer.

It is with great joy and thanksgiving that I share this news:

Last night, I received a phone call from my doctor confirming lab results. As a result of my surgery on January 3rd, I can now say that I am 100% Cancer Free! pic.twitter.com/wYTBTwh0h8 — Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) January 9, 2018

It's amazing to reflect on the past five months, and how my journey began in July with phone call from my doctor, confirming my breast cancer diagnosis. I was stunned but trusted that God had a different plan for me and that He would provide. — Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) January 9, 2018

Through the love and support of my family and friends, the expert care of my team of doctors and nurses at both @OchsnerHealth and the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery - He certainly did provide. — Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) January 9, 2018

Many have asked, "What's next?" for me. After exiting the race to become LA's State Treasurer, I am lifting up that same question. I hope to have the opportunity to once again seek higher office, but until then I am 100% committed to improving the our state any capacity. — Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) January 9, 2018

Thank you for being with me on this journey. I truly hope that you'll continue with me in this next, new chapter in my life. — Rep. Julie Stokes (@JulieSStokes) January 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.