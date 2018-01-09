Rep. Julie Stokes tweets that she is cancer-free - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Louisiana Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, tweeted Tuesday that she is now cancer free. The state legislator from District 79 was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2017 and underwent successful surgery related to her cancer on Jan. 3rd. 

Because of her diagnosis, she withdrew from the race for State Treasurer. 

