Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jiff Hingle dies at age 66

Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jiff Hingle died Tuesday from complications associated with pneumonia, according to a family member. He was 66.

Hingle had been undergoing treatment for cancer at M.D. Anderson.

Hingle spent two decades as sheriff of Plaquemines Parish until he resigned.

Fox8live.com will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.