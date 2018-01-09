Vikings ready for their dome-field advantage against the Saints

Former Riverdale High School athlete Donte Jackson, who played a key role in LSU's defensive backfield as a starter the past two seasons, has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.more>>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.more>>
By the sports transitive property, UCF beat Auburn, who beat both Georgia and Alabama, therefore should be national champs.more>>
The city of New Orleans is truly one of a kind, and Saints players from near and far are embracing everything that comes with it.more>>
