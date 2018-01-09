Vikings ready for their dome-field advantage against the Saints

Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdowns for the Vikings against the Saints in week 1. Source: Nola.com

When the Saints arrive here in Minneapolis on Saturday, the low could hit -12 degrees. That's why they have U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are 7-1 here, with a 6-game wining streak.

"New Orleans is a heck of a football team. I really think playing at U.S. Bank Stadium with our fans, and the crowd noise. Brees trying to change his protections, the audibles he makes at the line of scrimmage. I think that will play well into our hands," said Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

"It's real exciting. Home game, second round. It speaks for itself. I just think it'll be fun to go out there Sunday, and just getting the juices going," said running back Jerrick McKinnon.

"Home field advantage in the U.S. Bank Stadium they're going to be loud. They're not going to be able to do too many hard counts. It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and shock the world. Show the world we can do it once again," said defensive end Everson Griffen.

A surprised Vikings beat reporter asked Everson, "Why should it be shocking the world, everyone is picking you guys to go to the Super Bowl?"

"Man, everybody still counting us out no matter what. Shock the world, that's what we live by, shock the world," said Griffen.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.