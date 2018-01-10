Sean Payton locker room dance inspires new rap

A locker room celebration after The Saints defeated The Panthers Sunday has turned into a new Who Dat chant.

New Orleans musician Shamarr Allen has written a new song called "Hit Da Sean Payton."

The rap is inspired by Sean Payton's sweet moves captured in a video by Alvin Kamara after the game.

To listen to the entire song, click here.

