Sean Payton locker room dance inspires new rap

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Alvin Kamara Snapchat Source: Alvin Kamara Snapchat
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A locker room celebration after The Saints defeated The Panthers Sunday has turned into a new Who Dat chant. 

New Orleans musician Shamarr Allen has written a new song called "Hit Da Sean Payton."

The rap is inspired by Sean Payton's sweet moves captured in a video by Alvin Kamara after the game. 

