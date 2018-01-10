Causeway restrictions in place slowing down morning commute

Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
Alabama and Clemson fans are pouring into the French Quarter as the matchup between the two NCAA powerhouses approaches on Monday.more>>
In the Saints week one matchup with the Vikings, a 29-19 loss, some of the makeup of the Black and Gold is not the same as today. Adrian Peterson got 6 carries, and he later got traded. Coby Fleener scored the only touchdown for the Saints, and he's now on injured reserve. "They're a way different team than the first time, and so are we. I watched them throughout the season, and I think they've been doing really good. We'll have our hands full," said Vikings running b...more>>
In the Saints week one matchup with the Vikings, a 29-19 loss, some of the makeup of the Black and Gold is not the same as today. Adrian Peterson got 6 carries, and he later got traded. Coby Fleener scored the only touchdown for the Saints, and he's now on injured reserve. "They're a way different team than the first time, and so are we. I watched them throughout the season, and I think they've been doing really good. We'll have our hands full," said Vikings running b...more>>
Slidell officials say tens of millions of dollars worth of new construction should not interfere with upcoming parades.more>>
Slidell officials say tens of millions of dollars worth of new construction should not interfere with upcoming parades.more>>
An early morning car crash Wednesday claimed the life of a 16-year-old, according to the Louisiana State Police.more>>
An early morning car crash Wednesday claimed the life of a 16-year-old, according to the Louisiana State Police.more>>
A group of kindergartners at a Metairie school have taken to the internet to show their excitement for the Saints big win over the Panthers Sunday.more>>
A group of kindergartners at a Metairie school have taken to the internet to show their excitement for the Saints big win over the Panthers Sunday.more>>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."more>>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."more>>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.more>>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.more>>
Hyperkin plans to release the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.more>>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.more>>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.more>>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.more>>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.more>>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.more>>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.more>>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. Tmore>>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. Tmore>>
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.more>>
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.more>>
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.more>>
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.more>>