Causeway restrictions in place slowing down morning commute

There are restrictions in place on the Causeway Wednesday morning, slowing down morning commuters.

There is currently a southbound convoy, but the northbound right lane is open.

Drivers in the northbound right lane are asked to drive a speed limit of 45 mph.

No motorcycles are allowed on the Causeway at this time.

Foggy conditions will be more widespread with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 9 a.m. for inland areas and 11 a.m. for marine areas.

There will be mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day with only a stray shower or two. Highs will climb into the mid 60s.

