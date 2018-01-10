Cantrell set to announce transition leadership

For the first time in 300 years New Orleans will have a woman as mayor.

RECAP: Cantrell promises these things will happen once she is in office

New Orleans Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell will announce her transition leadership team Wednesday.

Cantrell will host a press conference at noon at Xavier University Student Center.

The announcement will be made in the convocation center annex at 7800 Washington Avenue.

Cantrell made history when she was elected as the first female mayor of New Orleans back in November.

Some of her campaign promises include a national search for a police chief, reducing crime, improving communication and customer service within the Sewerage and Water Board, and finding funds to rebuild homes and provide affordable housing within the city.

Cantrell will begin her term as mayor May 7.

