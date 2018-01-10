Cantrell set to announce transition leadership

For the first time in 300 years New Orleans will have a woman as mayor.more>>
City Council member Latoya Cantrell has the early lead over former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet in an election to pick term-limited Mayor Mitch Landrieu's successor.more>>
New Orleans Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell will announce her transition leadership team Wednesday.more>>
Latoya Cantrell won in a landslide in November and will make history when she is inaugurated as the city’s first female mayor in May. Still, Cantrell is getting attention for something else: not having announced a transition team before 2017 came to an end.more>>
Former State Sen. Derrick Shepherd says he and other ex-offenders who have done their time should be given a second chance.more>>
Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell denies reports that she brought a former state senator convicted of money laundering to a New Orleans legislative delegation meeting.more>>
Just over a week after avoiding questions about the criminal investigation into her spending, Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell addressed allegations at a Chamber of Commerce meeting today, telling attendees she's not a criminal.more>>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."more>>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.more>>
Hyperkin plans to release the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.more>>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.more>>
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.more>>
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.more>>
A 4-year-old is the first pediatric flu death during this flu season in Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Health Department. Tmore>>
Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala.more>>
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.more>>
