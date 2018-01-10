Einstein Charter Middle and High School closed due to no water

In the Saints week one matchup with the Vikings, a 29-19 loss, some of the makeup of the Black and Gold is not the same as today. Adrian Peterson got 6 carries, and he later got traded. Coby Fleener scored the only touchdown for the Saints, and he's now on injured reserve. "They're a way different team than the first time, and so are we. I watched them throughout the season, and I think they've been doing really good. We'll have our hands full," said Vikings running b...