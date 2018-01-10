Einstein Charter Middle and High School closed due to no water - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Einstein Charter Middle and High School closed due to no water

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

School officials have announced two school closures in New Orleans East.

Einstein Middle and High and Einstein village d’lest located on 5316 Michoud Blvd will be closed Wednesday due to no water as a result from a broken fire hydrant, according to a release issued by the school. 

For more information contact H. Harper (504) 298-0499or hharper@h2nola.net.

