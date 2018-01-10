Makeup of Saints and Vikings different since Week 1 matchup

In the Saints week one matchup with the Vikings, a 29-19 loss, some of the makeup of the Black and Gold is not the same as today. Adrian Peterson got 6 carries, and he later got traded. Coby Fleener scored the only touchdown for the Saints, and he's now on injured reserve.

"They're a way different team than the first time, and so are we. I watched them throughout the season, and I think they've been doing really good. We'll have our hands full," said Vikings running back Jerrick McKinnon.

"They got a few new faces on the defensive side. They're doing some things a little bit different. They're playing good football on both sides of the ball. They've had a really good streak going," said running back Latavius Murray.

"First game of the season. During that time you're trying to figure things out as a team," said cornerback Xavier Rhodes. "See who you got, see where everyone is at. Who are the playmakers, who's going to make plays. See if any rookies are going to step up to the plate. You just trying to figure your team out. They were trying to establish the run with their two backs. They had Adrian and Ingram. Like I said, they found their swag. We just need to stop those guys and not give them momentum."

Things were much different for the Vikings also. Sam Bradford is no longer the quarterback, it's Case Keenum now. Dalvin Cook went for over a 100 yards rushing against the Saints, he's out of for the season with a torn ACL.

