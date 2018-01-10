Minnesota travel tips for Saints fans

A trip to Minneapolis last minute isn’t cheap, but if you’re a die-hard Saints fan you can’t put a price on being in the stands for a playoff game.

According to travel consultant Jeanenne Tornatore, the biggest cost to get to the game will be your plane ticket.

“For this coming weekend, flights coming in on Saturday going into Minneapolis and coming back on Monday will run you about $513 for a non-stop round-trip ticket,” Tornatore said. “I also recommend sometimes looking at alternative days, going in a little earlier, staying a little later, but in this case it's not gonna save you much, it may save you $25 to go in on Friday and come back on Monday, but then you're gonna end up paying for an extra night of hotels.”

When it comes to hotels you can either choose convenience or cost, depending on which is more important.

“The good news is the stadium is right in downtown Minneapolis so there are a lot of hotel options within easy cab or walking distance to the stadium. For a four star hotel you're looking at about $220, if you want to save more you can always opt to stay out at the airport and take public transportation or a ride-sharing service into the game. The hotels close to the airport are $115 or $140, so it will certainly save you staying on the outskirts of the city,” Tornatore said.

Then there’s the ticket, something that could blow the budget if you want to be close to the field.

“Tickets aren't too expensive at this point. I looked on Vivid Seats and tickets there are about $151 for the cheapest get in price, that's on the upper level. If you want to sit on the lower level that could run you upwards of $1700 a ticket, but certainly it is somewhat affordable at $150 to get into the game,” Tornatore said.

The Vikings boast an intimidating home field advantage, it’s why the Saints hope there’s black and gold peppered throughout the stands at US Bank Stadium.

People planning to make the trip to Minneapolis will find a section of the Saints' website dedicated to helping fans navigate that city. Click here for information about lodging, dining, transportation, tourist attractions and U.S. Bank Stadium.

