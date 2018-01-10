16-year-old killed in Madisonville car crash

An early morning car crash Wednesday claimed the life of a 16-year-old, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Police say around 6:30 a.m., troopers with Troop L responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 22 at the intersection of LA 1085. The crash killed 16-year-old Nathan Matthew Kiern of Madisonville.

Troopers determined that the crash occurred as Kiern was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla southbound on LA 1085. Kiern had come to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection of LA 22. For reasons still under investigation, Kiern turned left onto LA 22 directly into the path of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, which was traveling westbound on LA 22.

The 2014 Toyota Corolla was driven by 29-yeara-old Lauren Scherer McNeill of Madisonville. The front of McNeill’s vehicle crashed into the driver’s side door of Kiern’s vehicle. Despite being properly restrained, Kiern was severely injured in the crash.

Kiern was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after his arrival, he succumbed to injuries. McNeill was also properly restrained at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to have contributed to the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers and will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

