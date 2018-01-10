St. Tammany sheriff gives update on Krentel homicide case

The St. Tammany sheriff just concluded his most extensive interview to date on the murder of Nanette Krentel. It has been nearly six months since she was found shot to death in the burned out hulk of her home.

Sheriff Randy Smith says there were 17 homicides in St. Tammany Parish last year, and Krentel's killing is the only one that hasn’t been solved. He says it’s a perplexing case, and he says Krentel’s husband, Fire District 12 Chief Stephen Krentel, has been cooperative.

“He no longer is a suspect or a lead suspect. We’re still following up on Information with the FBI. They wanted to assist us,” said Smith. ”Several members of his family have been interviewed.”

Smith said on her final day, Nanette traveled to Slidell for an unknown reason and then returned to her home near LaCombe. He says this case has been a challenge, but he expressed confidence that it will ultimately be solved.

Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward in this case. Half that money has been put up by Stephen Krentel. If you know anything that can help investigators solve the murder of Nanette Krentel call 822-1111.

