Saints place guard Andrus Peat on injured reserve

The Saints have placed starting left guard Andrus Peat on injured reserve. The third-year pro was carted off the field during Sunday's game against Carolina.

Peat was diagnosed with a broken fibula and placed on IR, Wednesday. He also reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the game.

Senio Kelemete will move into the starting left guard spot. In addition to placing Peat on IR, the Saints have re-signed offensive lineman Bryce Harris.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.