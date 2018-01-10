Saints place guard Andrus Peat on injured reserve - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Saints place guard Andrus Peat on injured reserve

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

The Saints have placed starting left guard Andrus Peat on injured reserve. The third-year pro was carted off the field during Sunday's game against Carolina.

Peat was diagnosed with a broken fibula and placed on IR, Wednesday. He also reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the game. 

Senio Kelemete will move into the starting left guard spot. In addition to placing Peat on IR, the Saints have re-signed offensive lineman Bryce Harris. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly