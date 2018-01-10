NFL ranks Saints Gameday experience as #1

Out of all 32 NFL teams, the New Orleans Saints ranked number one in overall gameday satisfaction for the 2017 season.

The survey was done by the NFL's League Observation Program and third-party Expert Review Audits during the regular season and did not include playoff games. They found the teams emphasis on family-oriented entertainment, audio fan prompts and music all ranked at the top of fan satisfaction.

"Just as it is our goal is to win championships on the field, our organization wants to create an atmosphere that is the best fan experience in the NFL every season. While we are very proud of this ranking, I can assure you we will continue to work aggressively to earn the highest rankings in every category to improve in all areas that affect our fans" said Saints Owner Tom Benson. "The superb rankings we received are directly attributable to the detailed feedback we seek from our fans and the cooperation and commitment of our team, our partners in law enforcement and the management and staff of SMG. I know they all share my commitment to making every gameday a safe, memorable and fan-focused experience."

Here's how the Saints ranked in particular categories:

Game Entertainment (ranked #2)

Arrival (ranked #3)

Departure (ranked #1)

Safety and Security (ranked #2)

Food (ranked #3)

Gameday Staff (ranked #2)

Stadium Technology (ranked #7)

Merchandise (ranked #7)

Team President Dennis Lauscha said, "We will continue to work with all partners to make every facet of the game experience safe, seamless and fun from the moment our fans leave their homes until they return safely to their homes. We have invested significantly in customer service training, technology upgrades to our audio and visual systems and enhancements to our fan entertainment elements. The most important factor fueling these improvements is the feedback we get from our fans through surveying and consistent Season Ticket Holder communication. We look forward to working with our fans to make the 2018 fan experience even better."

