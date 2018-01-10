Mandeville City Council to select panel to tackle lakefront flooding problem

Mandeville's 4ft. floodwall has not been enough to keep surge from tropical storms out of homes and businesses. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Mandeville City Council plans to take action January 11 it hopes will put the city on track to solving a problem with chronic flooding.

The council is expected to make appointments to a committee, which will be tasked with coming up with ways to limit flooding along the lakefront. The area's 4ft. floodwall has not been enough to keep surge from tropical storms out of homes and businesses.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the volunteer panel is to be made up of at least five city residents. Each resident would come from City's three council districts. The other two members could come from outside the city and provide technical expertise.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.