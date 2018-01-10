Brandon Coleman misses practice Wednesday with neck injury

Wide receiver Brandon Coleman was the only Saint to miss practice Wednesday. Coleman is nursing a neck injury.

The Saints listed seven players as limited for Wednesday's workout: Left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (back), defensive end Cameron Jordan (knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thumb), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), and cornerback P.J. Williams (ankle).

The Saints will practice two more times, before heading to Minnesota for a Sunday matchup with the Vikings.

