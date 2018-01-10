Brandon Coleman misses practice Wednesday with neck injury

LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.more>>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.more>>
In the Saints first meeting against the Vikings in week one, a 29-19 loss, the Black and Gold's offense didn't get many opportunities to light up the scoreboard.more>>
In the Saints first meeting against the Vikings in week one, a 29-19 loss, the Black and Gold's offense didn't get many opportunities to light up the scoreboard.more>>
Wide receiver Brandon Coleman was the only Saint to miss practice Wednesday. Coleman is nursing a neck injury.more>>
Wide receiver Brandon Coleman was the only Saint to miss practice Wednesday. Coleman is nursing a neck injury.more>>
Next man up. In the NFL, it's a mantra employed by just about every team. But very few have had to practice what they preach as much as the Saints this season.more>>
Next man up. In the NFL, it's a mantra employed by just about every team. But very few have had to practice what they preach as much as the Saints this season.more>>