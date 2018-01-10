Brees looking for efficiency against the Vikings stingy D

In the Saints first meeting against the Vikings in week one, a 29-19 loss, the Black and Gold's offense didn't get many opportunities to light up the scoreboard.

The Saints had eight possessions in the contest, and only scored one touchdown. The lone touchdown reception was a Coby Fleener score, and he's on the injured reserve.

In their last three games the Vikings defense only surrendered a miniscule five points per game. So quarterback Drew Brees understands the urgency.

"When you think about this game and team and us going against this defense, you just want to be as efficient as possible," said Brees. "Every play is that important and yard and every inch is that important to get yourself in a third and manageable situation. To be able to move the chains. Obviously, if you are able to possess the ball and get down into scoring position, you want touchdowns. That is where you can really capitalize. They are a very good defense all the way around, especially on third down and especially in the red zone so we have our work cut out for us.”

