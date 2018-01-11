Minneapolis Forecast: Saints arrive to freezing weather

The Saints hope an efficient offense means a win in Minnesota. Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8

In Minneapolis this morning, folks are waking up to falling temperatures.

They’ll start in the 20s this morning and drop to the teens during the day. Feels like temperatures will drop as low as -10 with blowing snow. OUCH.

Over the weekend, it will be even colder!

As our Saints make their way to the Viking’s stadium, temperatures will be in the single digits and more snow is in the forecast.

Thank goodness they are in a dome!

