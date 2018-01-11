Man accused of killing NOPD officer expected in court

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A man accused of shooting and killing an New Orleans Police Department officer is expected in court Thursday.

Darren Bridges faces charges including first degree murder in the death of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil.

Bridges pleaded not guilty to all eight of the charges against him last November.

Investigators said McNeil was on patrol with three other officers in New Orleans East when Bridges shot at him.

