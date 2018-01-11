Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-59

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Several accidents have shut down the southbound lanes of the Causeway Thursday morning.more>>
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who used stolen credit cards at a Slidell Walmart just hours after they were reported stolen from a vehicle in Mandeville.more>>
Global rock icons and newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour.more>>
An overturned tractor-trailer has caused lane closures on Interstate 59 at the Louisiana State Line.more>>
A man accused of shooting and killing an New Orleans Police Department officer is expected in court Thursday.more>>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday.more>>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.more>>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.more>>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.more>>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.more>>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.more>>
Gadsden police have arrested a fifth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.more>>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.more>>
A Baton Rouge judge has refused to sign a warrant to arrest a juvenile shown on video abusing dogs.more>>
Police believe Candace Simmons died the first week of December. Her body was found after a welfare check on Dec. 31.more>>
