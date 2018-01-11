Overturned tractor-trailer causes lane closures on I-59

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

An overturned tractor-trailer has caused lane closures on Interstate 59 at the Louisiana State Line.

According to DOTD, both northbound lanes of I-59 near the Nicholson exit are closed at this time.

Traffic is being detoured back south bound, and an alternate route is I-10 East.

Injuries have been reported in the accident, but it is unclear at this time as to how many vehicles are involved.

