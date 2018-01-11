Bon Jovi bringing tour to New Orleans in March

Global rock icons and newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi have announced the spring leg of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour.

The tour will kick off in Denver, CO on March 14 and conclude May 14 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Grammy-winning band will also celebrate their return to the road with the re-release of This House Is Not For Sale as a new version, containing two brand new songs, “When We Were US” and “Walls,” available via all download and streaming partners on February 23, according to a news release issued by Live Nation.

The tour will stop in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center March 25.

Bon Jovi released This House Is Not for Sale in November 2016, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving the rock band its sixth U.S. number one.

Visit www.bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.

About Bon Jovi:

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket sales grosses well over $1 billion in around the world in just the past decade, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

Bon Jovi will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2018.

