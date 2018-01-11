Video shows truck rear-end Causeway officer in one of 7 accidents on bridge

Seven accidents shut down the southbound lanes of the Causeway Thursday morning.

The lanes are now back open to traffic.

According to Carlton Dufrechou with the Causeway Police, the first accident happened around 7:40 a.m. seven miles from the Southshore.

Almost immediately after that accident was cleared, a second accident happened at mile marker 8.

After that, a third accident was reported at mile marker 22 and then a forth at mile marker 12.

Dufrechou said a fifth accident happened near a crossover north of the 12 mile marker. That accident involved one overturned car.

When a Causeway police officer responded to the mile marker 12 accident, he was rear-ended as he was getting out of his vehicle to investigate, according to Dufrechou.

Dufrechou said the officer is okay, but did go to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

A causeway map truck was also rear ended, according to the report.

Dufrechou said the first accident likely induced the rest of the incidents due to the back-up of traffic.

