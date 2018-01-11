Police: Suspects steal credit cards from car, use them hours later in Slidell

The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who used stolen credit cards at a Slidell Walmart just hours after they were reported stolen from a vehicle in Mandeville.

The cards were stolen from a vehicle on December 20, according to the Mandeville police.

The vehicle was parked in the Heritage Manor Nursing home parking lot on 1820 West Causeway Approach.

According to the report, the window was smashed and the victim’s purse removed.

Hours later, just before receiving the burglary call, the Mandeville Police also responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Northlake shopping Center.

The caller reported that two males were “pulling on door handles” of parked vehicles.

The caller snapped a picture of the two individuals and provided it to the responding officer, according to the report.

Detectives just received the Walmart surveillance pics and we believe that the two pictured individuals at the Walmart are the same as the suspicious subjects from the previous report.

We are asking that anyone who may recognize these suspects, call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

