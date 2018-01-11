Knife-wielding Metairie man arrested for allegedly holding up cab driver

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Serrita Lambert, 32, of New Orleans, in reference to a pair of armed robberies that occurred in the last week of December 2017.

Lambert has been booked with two counts of armed robbery for incidents that occurred on Dec.29 and 31, and on theft and battery charges in another offense that occurred on Dec. 30.



Lambert was arrested in the 2200 block of Severn Ave. in Metairie on Jan. 9, 2017 with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Service-New Orleans Field Office.



In the Dec. 29 incident, Lambert robbed a cab driver at knifepoint after being brought to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Severn Ave. in Metairie.

Lambert demanded the cab driver’s property as she attempted to make change for Lambert, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after the victim surrendered her property, the JPSO said.

In the Dec. 30 incident, Lambert stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a cab driver after being dropped off in the 700 block of Carrollwood Village Dr. in Terrytown.

Lambert asked the driver for change. The driver handed her change, then she fled with the change without paying her fare, deputies said.

In the Dec. 31 incident, Lambert robbed another cab driver at knifepoint, this time in the 2300 block of Park Pl. in Terrytown.

Lambert again asked the cab driver for change before brandishing a knife and threatening the victim with it.

The victim was able to flee, and found his money and other personal property missing upon his return to his vehicle, according to officers.

