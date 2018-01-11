King cake v. wild rice? New Orleans, Minneapolis mayors make bets

As the New Orleans Saints prepare for a big playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, the mayors of New Orleans and Minneapolis are also making plans. They have wagered some favorites from each city, as the buildup continues.

New Orleans and the Vikings have a long history going back to the Saints' first playoff game in 1987, when the Saints were trounced by the Vikings. The mayor says it’s time for payback.

"You remember when your last loss was, and when your last pain was," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

As the Saints prepare to take on the Vikings this weekend ,the mayors of New Orleans and Minneapolis are engaging in some social media trash talk.

"We're having a little Twitter fight right now," said Landrieu.

A fight started by Landrieu, who said he was enlisting king cake maker Manny Randazzo to get in on the bet.

"We're gonna win, but if we lose, we're gonna have to send the mayor some king cakes," Landrieu tweeted.

Several Saints fans said either way the game goes, Landrieu should send the king cake.

"King cake for everybody," said Saints fan Jack Long.

But most believe the Saints will win a tight game.

"Probably 31 to 28. It's going to be close," said Don Landry of New Orleans.

"I think it's going to be three points, I'm gonna give it to the Vikings though," said Mical Williams of New Orleans.

"Drew Brees and Payton are going to bring in that game for us, and then we go to the NFC championship and then we go to the Super Bowl," said Landrieu.

A Super Bowl which returns to Minneapolis after that city beat out New Orleans in the bidding for a big game, which the mayor wanted to be played here for the city's tricentennial.

"I wanted that game, but the NFL has a way of rewarding cities that build a new stadium, and that's the way it was," said Landrieu.

Meantime, the Twitter fight continues, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey telling Landrieu, "A Saints 'W" is less likely than Minneapolis breaking 50 degrees on Sunday.

In his tweet, Frey told Landrieu when it comes to a bet, he’s got a deal and Frey is putting up some Minneapolis raised wild rice.He also thanked Landrieu in advance for his generosity.

In his bet with the Minneapolis mayor, Landrieu also suggested that maybe Saints running back Alvin Kamara will throw in some airheads, something he's been doing after scoring touchdowns.

